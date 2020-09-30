Kim Ellen (Tucker) Schwinge

09/19/1959 - 09/20/2020

Kim Ellen (Tucker) Schwinge was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend. We lost her unexpectedly on Sunday, September 20, 2020, one day after her 61st birthday. Kim is survived by her husband Edward; Daughters Elena and Nicole; Grandkids Jonathan and Natalie; Brothers Ken, Mike, and Tim; Sisters Carol and Susan as well as many other beloved family members. Kim and Ed were residents of Port Orange for over 40 years.

To those of us surviving, one must ask what have we lost?

A great cook and hostess every week for family night dinner on Mondays. The legendary chicken alfredo, spaghetti with homemade sauce, pork chops, brownies, cookies, and so much more. She consistently burnt the bread which we all learned to love. As a cost of Monday night dinner, the men of the family had a fix-it lists of the week. It was decided it was always worth it.

She was a skilled homemaker by all measures and worked very hard to maintain a spotless home; She also had great attention to details with administration and bookkeeping that maintained the family business and all files impeccably. She was always one to be leaned on for support regardless of circumstances and relations. Kim was motherly to all and would reach out and touch your heart.

Kim had a love of daytime soaps, a good Hallmark TV movie and Nascar. You did not want to get between her and the TV when Bachelorette was showing. Weekly kitchen table poker games with family and friends was a perfect change from everybody's busy lives. She was cagey with a handful of cards and crushed opponents. Elena and Kim would frequent local community sales, flea markets, stores, and thrift shops looking for fantastic deals. Other hobbies included: listening to country music, reading, writing, word search races, gardening, traveling, and lazy days with her cats Kona, Cleo, and Meatball.

Among traveling with her daughter Nicole, Kim's final wish was to be taken to the mountains of the Adirondacks' where she will join her parents Natalie and Edward, Gram and Gramp, Mark, Brooke, and Jordan. They are in spirit for all eternity waiting for the rest of us left behind.



