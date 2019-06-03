Home

09/26/1965 - 05/31/2019
Kim L. (Brandenburg) Wilson was born in Dayton, Ohio. She came to Florida in 1984 with her parents. Preceded in death by her brother Jamie Brandenburg. She will be greatly missed by her mother Paula Cozens, her dad John Brandenburg, step dad Michael Cozens and lots of family and friends. A memorial service is set for Saturday, June 15th at 3PM at United Brethren in Christ Church, on Flomich and Center in Holly Hill.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 3 to June 9, 2019
