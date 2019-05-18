Home

Kimberly Ann Pratt Barlow Godawa passed away May 10, 2019 at Blake Medical Hospital in Bradenton, FL. She was born October 30, 1968. She leaves behind her mother, Carole Ann Eskew Pratt, a brother, Jack Pratt, Jr. and 2 sons, Jimmy Barlow (Holly) and Chris Barlow; Pat Davis (Charles) and John Eskew (Mamie), and Jeanette Shepherd; nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and 3 grandchildren. Kim had suffered a long illness and was very brave and courageous throughout. She will always be remembered as a very beautiful lady inside and out. Kim was loved by everyone she met; she had a heart of gold. She loved boating and fishing, and enjoyed cooking and arranging flowers, which she loved to see. She will be missed by us all. She believed in the Lord Jesus Christ and is at peace in Heaven now with her father, Jack Pratt Sr. her sister, Tammy Pratt Shover and Grama Evelyn Eskew. GOD BLESS HER! A memorial service will be held at Glencoe Baptist Church, 196 N. Glencoe Rd., New Smyrna Beach, FL on May 25, 2019, 4:00 p.m.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019
