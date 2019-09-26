|
Kimberly Bragg Bellamy
06/17/1958 - 9/20/2019
Kimberly Bragg Bellamy, 61, passed away on September 20, 2019. She was born to Dr. Jackson Bragg and Jean H. Bragg on June 17, 1958, and grew up in Ormond Beach. She graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1976, and was an FSU alumni with a degree in Art Education. Kim raised her 3 daughters in Cumming, GA with her former husband, the late Russell Bellamy. She enjoyed being a teacher for 20+ years, fishing, gardening and plants, art projects, the beach, and dancing. She moved back to the Daytona Beach area from Navarre Beach in July with her boyfriend Richard West, and was so happy to be "home" with her family and best friends. Kim was very energetic and outgoing, and never met a stranger. Although she will be missed dearly, we have many wonderful memories of her to keep her present in our lives. She was always the life of the party.
She is survived by her children; Paige Bellamy McKeller & Ryan McKeller (Round Rock, TX), Morgan Bellamy Lai and Fleming Lai (Taichung, Taiwan), Taylor Bellamy (Port Orange, FL), grandchildren; Cullen and Lochlan McKeller, siblings; Sandra Bragg and Marianna Wilson (Atlanta, GA), Gail Bragg (New Orleans, LA), Chuck and Jill Bragg (Port Orange, FL), nieces and nephews; Anna Gibson, Michael Bragg, Meghan Bragg, and Joy Davis.
A celebration of life service will take place at St. James Episcopal Church, 38 S Halifax Dr, Ormond Beach, on Friday, October 4th at 2:00pm. We ask that you please wear bright colors in her honor.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019