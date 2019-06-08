|
|
Kimble "kimmer" Kirk Babcock
10-13-19 - 06-04-19
Kimble Kirk Babcock was born October 13,1956. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy Babcock, daughter Lindsey Babcock, grandson Wesley, nephew Bryan Day, three brothers Larry, Kevin and Kerry Babcock, a sister Linda Babcock Barnes, many adoring nieces and nephews and cousins. He is Predeceased by his father Warren Babcock, mother Eula Jean Babcock and his daughter Keli Babcock. Kim graduated Mainland High School in 1974.
In his last days Kim spoke with great anticipation and obvious joy at the thought of being received by his daughter Keli Jean Babcock, who he sensed is awaiting his embrace in his next life.
Since Kelis passing in 2015, cardinals began to appear as a symbol of comfort that the Babcock's believe were sent as a sign from Keli. Her way of touching them with peace. In her beloved Dad's last days, Lindsey asked him "How will I know?". He promised her with assuredness that she will know.
Today we celebrate what we will always know about Kim's vivacious, full life that can be defined in many chapters. His family, his business, his friends, his service to others and his faith.
As a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin Kim will forever be known for his unwavering, unconditional commitment and love for his family. He was the reunion planner, grill master, firework lighter and tunes player.
Kim began building his company, Tomoka Construction in 2001. He and his partner Gary White opened their doors with two shovels and a pickup truck. Today Tomoka Construction is a successful site contracting company that traded their pickup trucks and shovels for bulldozers and dump trucks.
Equally important to Kims full and vivacious life are the friends that he collected in the 62 years of living in volusia county. These many friends who join Kim in some of his most playful moments- long bike rides, breakfast pit stops on the beach, softball tournaments, and keeping fit at CrossFit. The Babcock family is forever grateful for your gift of friendship.
Kim's service to the community where he lived his entire life can be seen in the way he embraced taising money for cancer research in his last days. And unseen in his simple yet continuous acts of kindness- supporting youth sports teams, feeding families in need and befriending a special group of ladies at a road side vegetable stand.
The honor, commitment and love that defines Kim's active life is a testimony to his deep rooted faith that believes sacrifice is a gift, hard work is a honor and that life is to be lived with unconditional love and embraced it to its fullest. Day after beautiful day.
Information for celebration of life to follow. Donations can be made to - Relay for or life Provision Packs.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019