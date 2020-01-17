|
|
Kristopher (Kris) Davis Erickson
July 19, 1947 - January 2, 2020
Mr. Kristopher Davis Erickson (Kris) born July 19, 1947 in Lebannon, New Hampshire passed away on January 2, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Whiteville, NC.
He grew up in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire and then moved to Florida and started his family in DeBary before returning to Whiteville, NC. He was married to Barbara Erickson for 49 years. He worked for Deland Sun New, Enterprise Newspaper, Daytona News Journal and Orlando Sentinel delivering papers for over 38 years.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Barbara Erickson; one daughter: Ann Johnson (Chris); one son: Mike Erickson (Ex-Wife Kristy); 5 grandchildren: Desirae (Junnie) Munoz, Daimon (Lindsey) Tasker, Darier Johnson, Carter Erickson and Cooper Erickson; 3 great grandchilden: Dominick Munoz, Jaela Munoz and Ellana Tasker and his two dogs: Sambonie & Rustie.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020