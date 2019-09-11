|
Kyle Steven Caton
Dec. 9, 1994 - Sept. 9, 2019
Kyle Steven Caton, 24, of Port Orange, FL, died tragically in a motorcycle accident on Monday, September 9th, in his hometown of Bethlehem Township, PA. He is the son of Terrianne (Petros) Strunk of Hellertown, PA, and Craig S. Caton of Port Orange, FL. He was born December 9th, 1994 in Bethlehem. Kyle lived most of his life in the Bethlehem area, attending the Bethlehem Area School District, and graduating from the PA Cyber Charter School in the class of 2012. Kyle was a hard worker, currently employed in landscaping in the Lehigh Valley. He enjoyed his motorcycle, skateboarding, free-style bicycling, and fishing. Survivors: In addition to his parents, he is survived by his step-father: Rev. Keith A. Strunk of Hellertown; step-mother: Amanda Caton of Bethlehem Twp.; siblings: Madison and Austin Strunk of Hellertown, and Gabriel and Aurora Caton of Bethlehem Twp.; grandparents: Carol and Jeff Houser of East Allen Twp., Barry Caton of Port Orange, Harold and Shirley Strunk of East Stroudsburg, Frani Schmell of Coopersburg, David Dancho of Bethlehem. Kyle was predeceased by his paternal grandmother: Cynthia Caton of Port Orange, his maternal grandfather, Terry Petros of Sarasota. Service: Friends and family are invited to call from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church 3100 Hecktown Rd, Bethlehem, PA followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist in covering expenses may be made to the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019