Dr. L. Stephen Grand
03/04/2019
Dr. L. Stephen Grand, 72, of Ormond Beach, made his transition on March 4, 2019. A Visitation will be held in his honor Friday, 3/8/19 from 4:00-8:00pm, at Lohman Funeral Home at 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL, 32174. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, 3/9/19, at 10 am, at Unity Church of Daytona Beach, 908 Ridgewood Avenue, Daytona Beach, 32117. A reception and brief gravesite ceremony will follow. Stephen was born in Cranford, New Jersey. He graduated from Cranford High School and Stevens Institute of Technology. He subsequently graduated as a chiropractic physician from National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, IL. Dr. Grand practiced for 29 years before following his passion to teach, joining the faculty at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Florida, where he has worked as clinician and teacher since. Stephen will be remembered for his passion for studying, writing, and researching. He mentored many new chiropractors and believed in the potential of each and every one. He loved his dogs, the out of doors, and photography, and was passionate about wholistic health and wellness. He served in various capacities for several professional organizations, giving his time and energy selflessly. Stephen will forever and deeply be missed by his wife of 6 years, Kenice Grand, his father, Jacob Grand, his son Josh Morehouse, his adopted children, Jess and Grant Grand, his niece Beth Friedland his nephew Marc Friedland, and his canine companions, Sophie and Holly. He was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Grand, and his mother, Maxine Grand. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following:
Environmental Working Group (ewg.org) https://www.ewg.org/support-our-work/ways-to-donate Halifax Humane Society halifaxhumanesociety.org (https://www.halifaxhumanesociety.org/donate/index) Cameroon Orphanage Support : Hope Filled Futures (HFF); PO Box 236342, Cocoa, FL 32923
Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019