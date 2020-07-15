1/1
LaMar Jay Stinson
1990 - 2020
LaMar Jay Stinson
Sept. 9, 1990 - July 5, 2020
"One Love". In Loving Memory of LaMar Jay Stinson, born September 9th, 1990 to Mr. Marvin Stinson and Roxanne Kennerson. LaMar, a worker with Abronist Action Professional Tree service, departed this life on Sunday, July 5th 2020 at home. LaMar leaves to Cherish his memories his father, Marvin Stinson; his mother, Roxanne Kennerson; his brother, Robbie Kennerson; sister in law, Kyra Kennerson; a devoted friend, Megan Howard; his Paternal grandmother, Mrs. Rossie Rossin; his Maternal grandmother, Ruth Kennerson, who preceded him in death. Six aunts: Carol Guiditta, Genoma Stinson, Janice Williams, Carolyn Williams, Martha Jackson, and Patricia Williams; four uncles: Gene Guiditta, Bobby Stinson, Jonathan Stinson, Allen Stinson. Niece Bryla Kennerson; nephew, Rychus Kennerson and a host of cousins, and friends. Per the family there will be No Viewing or Funeral Services. The Family would like to Express our Sincere Thanks and Appreciation for all the acts of Kindness and Concern during this our time of Bereavement, May God continue to Bless you all. Donations can be made to the Kennerson Family Trust, 4240 South Ridgewood Ave., Suite 1, Port Orange, Fl. 32127.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
