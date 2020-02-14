|
|
Lambros Papalambros
February 13, 2020
Lambros Papalambros passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, February 13th. He was 91. Born in Chios, Greece, Lambros came to America as a young man and started a restaurant business in Charlotte, North Carolina. He served in the Merchant Marines, and later served in the Army in the Korean War. Lambros finally settled in Ormond Beach, where he started a successful business at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk. Lambros was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Daytona Beach, where he served as President of the Church for many years. Lambros was the recipient of the Archangel Michael Award for his devoted service to his community. He was also an Ahepan and a Shriner. Lambros is survived by his wife of 53 years, Panorea; daughter, Christina; son-in-law, Dino Paspalakis; Grandchildren, Steano Paspalakis, and Lambros Paspalakis; and sister, Panagiota. The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 19th at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 129 N. Halifax Ave. in Daytona Beach. His family will receive friends Tuesday, February 18th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach where there will also be a Trisagion service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020