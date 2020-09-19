Lance Wind
Oct. 24, 2004 - Sep. 1, 2020
Lance Wind, 15, of Ormond Beach, Florida, who will be remembered for his compassionate and artistic soul, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Lance was born Oct. 24, 2004, in Mesa, Arizona, to Thadius Wind and Kristin Haase. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved sisters Willow, Meadow, and Skye Wind; his closest companions Dot the pug, Stan, and Pidge; and other friends across the globe. He previously lived in Rumford Falls until moving to Florida in September 2018. Lance was an immensely talented and passionate artist and singer who dreamed of attending art school in Japan and traveling to Germany. Lance loved anime and manga, and he had begun two comic books of his own. He aspired to create characters that would inspire and offer refuge to other people - the same way his favorite art affected him. He pursued everything he did with dedication and spent hours honing his voice and perfecting his drawings. He was passionate about everything he cared about, ranging from his favorite television shows and songs to his favorite people. His loved ones and friends will always remember him as wildly funny, creative, and smart beyond his years. They will also remember his empathy; Lance was a proud vegan who stopped eating pig meats including bacon, sausage and ham at a very young age because of his love of pigs and other animals. Lance was tragically lost to suicide. Unfortunately, for members of the LGBT+ community, this is a far-too-common fate. Arrangements by the Lohman Funeral Home, 733 West Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Lance's name to one of the following charities to help save other young lives: The Trevor Project, a non-profit focused on suicide prevention for LGBT+ youth: thetrevorproject.org/donate;
The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide: sptsusa.org/donate
