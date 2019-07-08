Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Lara Ashley Mitchell


1972 - 2019
Lara Ashley Mitchell Obituary
Lara Ashley Mitchell
June 22, 1972 - July 5, 2019
Lara Ashley Mitchell was born 6-22-1972 and gained her wings on 7-5-2019 She was born in Lexington Ky. and was raised in Orange city Florida. She is survived by her two Daughters Elizabeth Ashley Mitchell and Chelsea Nicole Dean fiancé Travis Branham Her mother Sandra Mitchell, grandmother Eddyth Goodwin Saxton , Brother Wesley Lane and Penny Mitchell niece Kayla and nephew Wesley Mitchell, Aunt Susan Lewis , cousin LaShelle Furr and John Lewis, Michael and Carolyn Saxton, cousin Joshua Saxton, Funeral arrangements will be held on July 10th @ 4pm by Craig funeral home located @1475 Old Dixie Highway ST. Augustine , FL 32084
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 8 to July 9, 2019
