Larry C. Hart


1959 - 2020
Larry C. Hart Obituary
Larry C. Hart
Jan. 11, 1959 - Dec. 19, 2019
Larry C. Hart, 60, passed away peacefully at his home in Ormond Beach, FL on December 19th. He was born in Daytona Beach and owned Hart Custom Kitchen and Bath. Larry designed, built and installed custom cabinets for many in the area. He enjoyed surfing, biking, ATV and boating. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Beryl Hart. Left to cherish his memory is his brother, sister and many relatives and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020
