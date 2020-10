Larry Cranfill01/04/1935 - 09/26/2020Larry Cranfill, 85, passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2020. Larry was born on January 4, 1935 in Concord, North Carolina. He served in the Armed Forces as a Jumpmaster and spent his life as a general contractor. Larry was an avid NASCAR fan. He is survived by his wife Mary (Weezie) son David, 2 sons predeceased, Bubba and Jay and has 2 step-daughters Alicia (Steve) Halliday and Ronda Robinson (Evan Moran, who was the dad he didn't have to be).Grandchildren: Kane. Max and Jay Jr. Kim Wallen, Hope Beckham, Evan Moran Jr. and two great-grandchildren Tyler and Austyn. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com