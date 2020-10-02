1/1
Larry Cranfill
1935 - 2020
Larry Cranfill
01/04/1935 - 09/26/2020
Larry Cranfill, 85, passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2020. Larry was born on January 4, 1935 in Concord, North Carolina. He served in the Armed Forces as a Jumpmaster and spent his life as a general contractor. Larry was an avid NASCAR fan. He is survived by his wife Mary (Weezie) son David, 2 sons predeceased, Bubba and Jay and has 2 step-daughters Alicia (Steve) Halliday and Ronda Robinson (Evan Moran, who was the dad he didn't have to be).Grandchildren: Kane. Max and Jay Jr. Kim Wallen, Hope Beckham, Evan Moran Jr. and two great-grandchildren Tyler and Austyn. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
