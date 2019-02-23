|
Larry E. Monhollon
08/28/1937 - 02/21/2019
Larry E. Monhollon, 81, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away on February 21, 2019. He was born in Mayville, KY on August 28, 1937. Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara, three daughters Anita, Robin, and Michele and nine grandchildren Kyle, Rachel, Jake, Jordan, Mitchell, Jared, Kevin, Derek, Justin and two great grandchildren McKyznie and Parker.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Mary Monhollon. He grew up in LaFallette, TN as well as Middlesboro, KY and attended college at Morehead State University on a football scholarship. In college, Larry met his wife, Barbara Ann and were married on September 2, 1959.
At Florida State University, Larry worked on his doctorate degree and became a graduate assistant for the football team. Following his stint at Florida State, Larry joined the corporate world where he worked for Brunswick and was promoted to Vice President in four years. Afterwards, he taught and coached at New Smyrna Beach High School until he retired in 1996.
The viewing will 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at Bella Vista Baptist Church, Edgewater with Pastor John Marsh, officiating, followed by a celebration of life at 52 Richmond Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL.
