Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Bella Vista Baptist Church
Edgewater, FL
View Map
Resources
Larry E. Monhollon Obituary
Larry E. Monhollon
08/28/1937 - 02/21/2019
Larry E. Monhollon, 81, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away on February 21, 2019. He was born in Mayville, KY on August 28, 1937. Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara, three daughters Anita, Robin, and Michele and nine grandchildren Kyle, Rachel, Jake, Jordan, Mitchell, Jared, Kevin, Derek, Justin and two great grandchildren McKyznie and Parker.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Mary Monhollon. He grew up in LaFallette, TN as well as Middlesboro, KY and attended college at Morehead State University on a football scholarship. In college, Larry met his wife, Barbara Ann and were married on September 2, 1959.
At Florida State University, Larry worked on his doctorate degree and became a graduate assistant for the football team. Following his stint at Florida State, Larry joined the corporate world where he worked for Brunswick and was promoted to Vice President in four years. Afterwards, he taught and coached at New Smyrna Beach High School until he retired in 1996.
The viewing will 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at Bella Vista Baptist Church, Edgewater with Pastor John Marsh, officiating, followed by a celebration of life at 52 Richmond Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you give a one-time charitable contribution to New Smyrna Beach High School for a scholarship fund set up in Larry's honor at
https://www.gofundme.com/larry-monhollon-scholarship-fund.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
