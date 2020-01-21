Home

Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church
1520 S. Daytona Ave
Flagler Beac, FL
View Map
Larry Gene Powell
January 18, 2020
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Larry Gene Powell 83 of Flagler Beach will be held on Monday, January 27 at 11:00 AM in the Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Ave Flagler Beach with Rev. Jeanine Clontz officiating. Burial at Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims FL will be private. Mr. Powell a resident of Flagler Beach since December 1999 passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. For full obituary information and to offer condolences go to www.craigflaglerpalms.com Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
