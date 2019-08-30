|
Larry O'Neal Hopper
Jan. 7, 1948 - Aug. 27, 2019
Larry O'Neal Hopper, 71, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born January 7, 1948 in Montgomery, AL, to his loving parents David and Katie Hopper. Larry married the love of his life, Carole Schneider and together they raised their three children. He always knew that he wanted to be a family man and he made sure to put them first in his life. Larry was proud to have served his country during the Vietnam War. Once he returned he worked as a Pharmacist until retiring. He kept the love of his career alive with his antiquing. He and Carole could be found rummaging through antique stores looking for old prescription bottles and other trinkets. Larry was always willing to volunteer to help those in need. If someone was unable to come into the store to pick up their prescription, he would personally deliver it to their home. He was quite the jokester, always ready to share a laugh and help lighten the mood or keep the conversation going. He was loyal and dependable. People enjoyed working with Larry at the pharmacy and patients often sought him out for advice and answers to their questions. Larry loved his family, classic cars (he worked on a 1954 Chevy truck for 30+ years), fishing and he shared that passion with his son. Larry loved his work as a Pharmacist and he easily made many friendships throughout his career. Watching his kids play and then the grandkids play always brought a smile to his face. He was an engaging grandfather and being present with his grandkids as they grew was very important to Larry. He was thrilled to be a grandfather! He leaves a legacy of love for his family. They were of the utmost importance to him. He was an excellent provider and constant source of support for those he loved. He lived a good life and was a selfless and humble man. Larry O'Neal Hopper is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Carole Hopper; his daughter Kimberly (Joseph) McClanahan, their children Adam and Rowan; son, Ryan Hopper, his children Molly and Samantha; daughter, Heather (John) Garofalo, their children Marilyn and John; sister Becky (David) Madden; brother, David Frank (Linda) Hopper; and many friends. The family has planned a Celebration of Life service for Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11am at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home located at 548 N Nova Rd., Ormond Beach, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019