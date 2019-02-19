|
Larry R. Messinger
09/05/1942 - 02/17/2019
Larry R. Messinger passed away on February 17th, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 76 years old at the time of his passing. Larry was born on September 5th, 1942 in Branchland, West Virginia. He moved with his family to Ohio as a child in 1946. In 1960, he left school there and joined the United States Army. Larry served our country for 3 years, being stationed at Fort Totten, New York as well as bases in Greenland and California. After his stint in the Army, Larry settled in Baltimore, Ohio. He began working as a cable splicer for General Telephone in Baltimore. It was there that he met Kay Arneson, his loving wife. Shortly thereafter, in 1970, Larry transferred his job to Bell Systems in Milwaukee, WI, where he and Kay got married that same year. In 1978, Larry and Kay moved to Florida when he received a transfer to Bell South. Larry worked for Bell Systems for well over 30 years until his retirement. Larry had many hobbies, but he especially loved fishing and boating. He also enjoyed travel immensely, having made several trips to England, the Florida Keys, the mountains and many cruises. Larry is survived by his wife Kay of Port Orange; brothers Roger (Pleasantville, OH) and Russell (Lancaster, OH) and his wife, Cindy; daughter Tracy Thomas (Baltimore, OH); his stepson Curt Arneson (Port Orange); granddaughter Amanda Arneson-Diamond and her husband, Nick; and his great-granddaughter Grace Elizabeth (Yuma, AZ). He was preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Vernon Hurley; and his stepson, Jeff Arneson. The family has requested privacy at this time, as there will be a private, family service. Larry's family is greatly appreciative of the support and well wishes they have received.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019