Lary Ray Cook
Feb. 16, 1945 - Nov. 9, 2019
Lary Ray Cook, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home in Palm Coast, Florida. Lary was born February 16, 1945 in Woodward, Oklahoma, to Cecil and Neva Cook, who predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Geraldine (Gerry) Spears Absher Cook; a son, Gene Absher, Jr. and his wife Brigitte; two grandchildren, Samantha and Mallory; and one great granddaughter, Gracie. A grandson, Zach predeceased him. Also surviving him are his sister, Linda Wilkins and her husband Burl; two nieces; one nephew; nine great nieces and nephews. Lary grew up in Mooreland, Oklahoma and graduated from Mooreland High School. He graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Biology, then served two years in the US Army, before receiving a master's degree in Environmental Science from the University of Oklahoma, in Norman. He worked in Oklahoma City as a Sanitarian prior to relocating to Maryland in 1975 to begin his career at the US Army Environmental Hygiene Agency, at Aberdeen Proving Ground. During the period 1978- 1983 he worked for the Corps of Engineers in Washington DC, before returning to Aberdeen Proving Ground where he worked at the US Army Center for Health Promotion and Preventive Medicine as Chief of the Mechanical Engineering Team, Industrial Hygiene Field Services, until he retired in 2003. Lary and Gerry split their retirement years between Ocean City, MD and Palm Coast, FL, between 2003- 2010 and then became full-time residents of Palm Coast. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Lary was an honest and sincere individual who fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a loving husband to Gerry and father to Gene and he will truly be missed by his family and friends who loved him. The family of Mr. Cook has entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lary's name to the or the Flagler Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019