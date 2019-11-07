Home

LaTangela Denise (Tangie) Taylor

LaTangela Denise Taylor (Tangie)
October 29, 2019
LaTangela Denise Taylor, (Tangie), 51, a Manager, transitioned into eternity on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her residence. The Home Going Service will be 11am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at New St John Baptist Church, 515 S. Clara Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Bishop Eugene Collier, Pastor, will deliver the main eulogy. Interment will follow at Community Cemetery, West Beresford Ave., DeLand, FL. The Visitation Hours are 12 noon until 2 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL 32720 386-740-1891. Please log onto ADJUNITY.COM for full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
