Laura Burch Bell
Ormond Beach - Laura Burch Bell, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 3rd at her home following a long illness. She was born in Nuremberg, Germany on May 28, 1968 to Dr. Robert E Burch and Linda (Lovelace) Marnik. Laurie grew up in Ormond Beach, Florida and graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1986. She went on to earn her Bachelors of Nursing at the University of Florida and became a labor and delivery nurse working at Tallahassee Community Hospital, Memorial Hospital Ormond, and Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Laurie was passionate about women's health, as she went on to become a certified nurse midwife. She advanced her degree to a Doctorate in Nursing Practice as well as becoming a member of the American College of Nurse Midwives. Laurie was always grateful to be a part of so many lives, likely delivering over 2,000 babies. She believed that every woman deserves access to quality healthcare, and in addition to her job delivering babies, she volunteered at the Chiles Academy with pregnant teens and at the Flagler County Health Department with those who are medically underserved. She also was passionate about teaching others, becoming a preceptor for Florida State University medical students and the University of Florida midwifery program.
Laurie loved the sun, the beach, and the outdoors, but more importantly, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Her home was always an open door, where family and friends would be greeted with a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, and her unyielding friendship.
She leaves behind her two beautiful daughters Brooke Bell and Carson Nicole Bell, wonderful son-in-law Austin Jacob Levenson, her loving parents, Dr. Robert (Gail) Burch and Linda (Lovelace) (Brian) Marnik, and her beloved sister Kristin (Shawn) Yoakam. She leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews that adored her.
A Celebration of Life will be held in late Spring 2021, and the date will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler and Volusia Counties where Laurie volunteered a lot of her time. Donations can be made at this website www.healthystartfv.org/donate-now-2/