Laurence Allen
07/11/1933 - 06/25/2019
Laurence Allen, 85 passed into our heavenly Father's arms in the presence of his loving wife, Mary Lou Allen on June 25, 2019 at his home in Deltona, FL. Larry was born on July 11, 1933 and was a74 year resident of DeLand, FL. He graduated from DeLand High School in 1953 and enjoyed playing football for the purple and white while holding down a floor sweeper job at the WW2 Glider Factory (NAS) DeLand and the Dixie Tire Co. downtown. He later worked for and retired from Southern Bell-ATT and retired with 25 years distinguished service as a 1st SGT from the Sanford, FL National Guard. Other achievements include DeLand High School Band Parents Association, Little League Assistant Manager, Commander DeLand and Civil Air Patrol, 1984 Master of Masonic Lodge, devoted Shriner and member of the "Roarin' 20's" moped riders. Larry could be seen every Wednesday at the Farmer's Market greeting visitors and collecting money for the . He loved Bluegrass music and playing bass fiddle and guitar in assorted venues, such as, parking lots pickins with his friends, Stetson Baptist Church and the DeLand Laughter Society to name a few. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, DeLois Allen and his precious granddaughter Victoria Allen. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Mary Lou; sons Duane (Susan) Allen, Brian (Susan) Allen, Glenn (Laura) Allen, Gene (Betty) Mackey; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 11am at the Powell Family Chapel at First Baptist Church in DeLand. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 27 to June 30, 2019