Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Laurence Lee Obituary
Laurence Lee
03/01/19
Laurence Lee, 80, of Ormond Beach passed away on March 1st. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Sunday, March 3rd at 10:00 am, Temple Beth El, Ormond Beach, Florida. Shiva will be held Sunday night at 7:00 pm at Temple Beth El. Larry was born in Montreal, Quebec. He was raised in Montreal and Rochester, NY. He received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ. He was an engineer with General Electric for 35 years. Larry will be remembered for his love of family, golf and travel. Larry will sadly missed by Rita Lee, wife of 55 years, his children, Jeffrey (Lisa), Ronni (Jeffrey) and grandchildren Zachary, Ryan, Alison and Adam. He will also be missed by his brother, Mark Lee. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Temple Beth El or Jewish Federation of Volusia/Flagler Counties.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
