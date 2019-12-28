|
Major Laurent Joseph Biron (Ret)
December 24, 2019
Major Laurent Joseph Biron (Ret), 80, of South Daytona, passed away December 24, 2019. He was born in Winchendon, MA but spent the majority of his early years in New Hampshire. In 1958 he joined the Air Force where he served until his retirement in 1984 and during his time of service was awarded several decorations. He earned his master's degree in Business and Health Care Administration from Temple University. After his retirement he continued to work for Marlborogh New Hampshire and later School district of Swanzey New Hampshire managing budgets. He was a member of the Lions Club and Eagles of Port Orange Fl. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Claudia Biron; children, Vicky Soncini, Amy Begue, David Biron, Suzanne Rennels and; sisters, Jean Baptista and Shirley Haywood; brother, Francois Biron and 5 grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, December 30,2019, 5:00pm-8:00pm at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home 1 North Causeway, New Smyrna Beach. Funeral Service will be held 1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Fl, with full military honors. The full obituary may be read a www.baldwincremation.com, where condolences may be shared.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019