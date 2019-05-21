|
|
Lauretta G. Anderson
11/13/1929 - 05/18/2019
Lauretta G. Anderson, 89, of Port Orange, FL, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born on November 13, 1929 in Meriden, CT, the daughter of the late Arthur and Rosa (Dechamp) Gaudette. They moved to Port Orange in 1984. Lauretta was an aerobics instructor for 25 years. She was an instructor in Meriden, CT as well as in Port Orange. She loved reading, puzzles, cooking and known for being the cookie lady. Lauretta was the widow of the late Robert Anderson and is survived by her two sons, Scott Davenport and Bart Intelisano, her daughter, Linda Holmes, her two step-sons, Gary R. Anderson and Robert R Anderson, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Todd Curran. Services will be private.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019