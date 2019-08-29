|
Laurier A. (Larry) Wood
August 24, 2019
Laurier A. (Larry) Wood, passed over on August 24, 2019 at age 91. He was born in Taunton, MA. At age 15, he quit high school and forged his birth certificate to join the U.S. forces in WWII. His parents only learned of these antics after he joined the Merchant Marines and left for Europe and South America on a liberty ship and oil tanker. After 2 years in the Merchant Marines, in 1945 he returned home and to high school, worked as a cook in a diner, lived at the YMCA and obtained his G.E.D. In 1946 he enlisted in the Army and became a Hard Hat Diver, doing salvage diving and graves registration of many U.S. pilots in Europe. He returned to the U.S. in 1949, went to college and graduated from Columbia University in 1954, majoring in Physics & Mathematics. Work included the design of aircraft autopilots (Bendix Aviation), aircraft nuclear power program (General Electric), F.P.S., 7 Radar, project engineer for Polaris Missile Program (General Electric), Inertial Guidance (Bell Aircraft), and the space physics program (RCA). In 1969, he formed his own company, Laurier Assoc., designing and building robots for electronic manufacturing companies and sold his products in 32 countries worldwide. Hobbies included antique cars and wooden boat restorations, however in 1978, he bought a 1939 BSA, which kick started a 40+ year hobby of restoring antique motorcycles. He restored over 50 antique motorcycles during his life, including Harley Davidsons, Indians, Hendersons, Yale, Ace and Merkle. He enjoyed snow skiing, boating, camping with his kids, playing cribbage, crossword puzzles, and of course riding motorcycles with his friends. Children include: Eric (Mary) Wood, Windham, NH, Greg (Risha) Wood, Munich, Germany, Chuck (Marie) Wood, Westford, MA, Karin (Jeff) Cloutier, Maynard, MA and Jeff (Heidi) Wood, Berwick, ME. Larry's idea of heaven would be reuniting with Nicholas, his beloved cat, and meeting two of his heroes, Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sept. 5th at 5:30 at the New Smyrna Beach Garden Club, 2000 Turnbull Bay Rd., NSB 32168.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019