Lawrence "Larry" Allen Kent
1952 - 2019
Lawrence "Larry" Allen Kent passed away peacefully at his home in DeBary. Larry was born in Chicago and grew up in the Clearwater area. He came to Volusia County in the early 70s, developing residential and commercial properties while playing a formative role in the incorporation of the city of Deltona. Many in the community knew him through his active businesses: building over 1,200 homes in Deltona through Larry Kent Homes, as well as owning and operating Southland Bank, the Deltona Burger King, and Justin Square. Others knew him for his philanthropic works with The House Next Door and his time volunteering at area high schools. He cared greatly about the Deltona community, devoting thousands of hours in furtherance of sustainable growth and advocating for proper oversight of city government on behalf of its residents. He is survived by brothers David and Joel, children Justin, Leslie, and Natalie, their mother Sandra, granddaughters Madeline, Pixel, Lumen, and Charlotte, who gave him great joy, as well as the many families who continue to live in the homes he built.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019