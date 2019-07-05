Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altman-Long Funeral Home & Crematory
145 S Highway 17 92
Debary, FL 32713
(386) 668-8880
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Bellefeuille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Donald Bellefeuille

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Donald Bellefeuille Obituary
Lawrence Donald Bellefeuille
July 3, 2019
Lawrence Donald Bellefeuille, 87, Orange City, died Tuesday, July 3rd at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday, July 10th at St. Ann's Catholic Church, DeBary. Catholic entombment services will be held crypt side 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16th at the North Shore Gardens of Memories, N. Chicago, IL. Please view complete obit at Altman-Long.com. ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO ALTMAN-LONG FUNERAL HOME, DeBARY 386-668-8880.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now