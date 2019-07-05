|
Lawrence Donald Bellefeuille
July 3, 2019
Lawrence Donald Bellefeuille, 87, Orange City, died Tuesday, July 3rd at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday, July 10th at St. Ann's Catholic Church, DeBary. Catholic entombment services will be held crypt side 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16th at the North Shore Gardens of Memories, N. Chicago, IL. Please view complete obit at Altman-Long.com. ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO ALTMAN-LONG FUNERAL HOME, DeBARY 386-668-8880.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019