Lawrence Eugene Miller
12/31/1935 - 8/2/2019
Larry, age 83, passed away August 2, 2019 at his home in Orange City, Florida, surrounded by his family.
Larry was born on December 31, 1935 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the son of Francis and Margaret (Peitz) Miller. He grew up in Kalamazoo, MI, where he graduated from State High School, received a BA degree from U of Michigan and an MA degree from Western Michigan U. On August 5, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Ann Gemberling, who graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School. He resided in Michigan for three years teaching special education and employed as a School Psychologist. They moved to Miami in 1964 where Larry completed his PhD studies at the U of Miami in 1971. In Miami, he was employed as a School Psychologist and was director of Head Start Psychological Services of Dade County. While residing in Miami, he and his wife started a private preschool, "Turtle Top". After the sale of the school in 1974, the Miller family purchased a motorhome and spent a year touring the USA, Canada, and Mexico. In 1979 they became the owners of Twelve Oaks RV Park in Sanford. They also were the owners of Mouse Mountain RV Park in the Disney World area. He retired in 2000 when they moved to new Smyrna Beach.
Among his favorite activities were line dancing, boating, and sports.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Frances Betts, his brother, Arthur Miller and his daughter, Michelle Miller Ludwig.
Larry is survived by his wife Phyllis, his son Scott (Tammy) Miller of Orange City, his three grandchildren, Storey and Aubrey Miller and Tina Miller Tran, his beloved extended family members, Michael and Hoa Tran, and a niece and several nephews.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2019