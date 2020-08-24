Lawrence Henderson Broxton Sr.Aug. 25, 1930 - Aug. 13, 2020On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Lawrence Henderson Broxton Sr. passed away into God's loving arms. He was 89 years old. Lawrence was born August 25, 1930, in Panama City, Florida, to Arthur and Anna Lee (Sessions) Broxton. He worked in his father's turpentine business, and drove a fuel truck for Rand before joining the U.S. Army in 1951. He received a B.S. degree from Bethune Cookman University (Omega Psi Phi), and a M.A. degree from Hampton University. In 1962, during the years of segregation in Volusia County, he taught at Starke Elementary and became a principal two years later at Seville Elementary and then Campbell Street Elementary in 1968. He served as principal of various schools in the county, including Coordinator of Adult Education at Daytona State College for several years until his retirement in 1991. You can define him as being a "good ole country boy." His passion was working in the yard and gardening. He enjoyed projects around the house and could fix anything! That is why his family nicknamed him "Jack." He also enjoyed fishing, reading, attending family reunions, listening to country music (Kenny Rogers) and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Basilica of St Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the National Black Catholic Congress. One important highlight of his life was meeting Pope John Paul ll in New Orleans, LA, in 1987. He is predeceased by both parents his sisters, Ruth and Dorothy, brothers, Richard and Winfield, and precious son Ray. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mildred, two sons, Lawrence, Torrence, and one daughter, Teresa. He has five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was especially close to his nephew Roland Burdine and nieces, Matilda Riley-Gaddy and Jacqueline Gattis. He was loved by his special friend and caregiver, Vicky Williams and family. There will be a public viewing Tuesday, August 25, from 5 pm to 7 pm, at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, 901 Dr Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd, Daytona Beach, Florida. Due to the Coronavirus and certain restrictions, there will be a private graveside burial. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you donate to Bethune Cookman University College of Education. Herbert Thompson Funeral Home of Daytona Beach, is in charge.