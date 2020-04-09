|
Lawrence J. "Larry" Little
March 23, 1937 - February 26, 2020
Lawrence Jess "Larry" Little, 82, a nineteen year resident of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away Wednesday February 26, in Orlando, FL., after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by wife of fifty-seven years Rhoda Smeltzer Little, children RK "Kim" Little Kelley (Faron) and son Jonathan Little (Amanda), and four grandchildren: Connor Kelley, Callahan Kelley, Josh Mayer and Lucy Little.
Larry was born in Chicago, IL on March 23, 1937 to Helen Amelia Nielsen Little and Jess Little. He grew up in Norwood Park neighborhood of Chicago, in the home of his Danish immigrant grandparents Albert and Marie Nielsen. From early childhood he studied piano and organ extensively, riding the "L" train to his lessons across the city. The oldest of many Nielsen family cousins, he was the ringleader and is remembered for his entertaining games, "itchy soap" comedy routine, building a steam-powered erector crane in the attic, and of course playing the piano. Upon his mother's remarriage, he moved to Rochelle, IL with her and step-father Lester L. Crask, step brother "Larry "D" Crask (deceased), and later half brother Lester "Dean" Crask (Rockford, IL). He graduated from Rochelle High School in 1954.
A Purdue University E.E. graduate in 1958, Larry's college years were filled with challenging study in Electrical Engineering, a joyful association with Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, many hours playing the sousaphone and tuba as part of the Purdue Marching and Symphonic Bands, and campus-wide notoriety as a pianist. He travelled with the Purdue band several times to march in the Indy 500 parade and race day festivities, beginning a life-long fascination and hobby of following the Indy 500 race with a hand-tracked score card. When daughter RK attended Butler University (Indianapolis) and later produced the Disney themed 500 Festival, they were able to share many races and faithfully called each other just before the start of every race for the next 30+ years, if they were not watching together.
Larry's early engineering career included defense industry assignments in Washington DC, before choosing to pursue his MBA at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania (1962). At Philadelphia's 10th Presbyterian church he met future wife Rhoda May Smeltzer, who was in the Jefferson Hospital Nursing School. They married May 26, 1962 and soon after he was drafted to the Army, completing his service as a Reserve Commissioned Officer, First Lieutenant. The Littles had homes in Philadelphia; Trenton, NJ; Altoona, PA, Glen Ellyn, IL; Hershey, PA; and finally Ormond Beach upon retirement. Larry's career included positions of increasing executive responsibility in finance and comptrollership for major east coast and Chicago-based firms, and was a certified CPA in Illinois.
While music was always the foundation of his life, Larry had broad interests in church, entertaining, community service and his children's activities including coaching baseball for son Jon's teams, scouting, community theatre, and the annual neighborhood haunted house he build by hand in the family's Glen Ellyn basement. When grandchildren came along, he and Rhoda hosted endless beach days, playground visits and sleepovers at their home in Ormond Beach. He was a golfer, tennis player and a lifelong lover of games, mastering bridge in retirement (although Monopoly was the lifelong favorite)! He was a member of Ormond Beach Presbyterian where he participated in bible studies and bell choir, and served as mid-week service pianist. He was a frequent volunteer at nursing homes, bringing joy with his playing and enormous mental recall of hymns, classical music and decades of popular music of every style.
The family has established memorials at three organizations of great importance to Larry: The Parkinson Association of Greater Daytona Beach, In Memory of Lawrence Jess Little. P.O. Box 4193, Ormond Beach, FL 32175. Care-Givers' Day Out Ministry, In Memory of Lawrence Jess Little, C/o First United Methodist Church. 336 S. Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, FL 32176. Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church, In Memory of Lawrence Jess Little. 105 Amsden Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32176.
The family will announce details of a remembrance service once community health conditions allow.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020