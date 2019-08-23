|
|
Lawrence James Casadevall
March 19, 1953 - August 7, 2019
Lawrence James Casadevall (Larry), 66, passed away peacefully in his home on August 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Larry was born March 19, 1953, to Edwin and Evelyn Casadevall in Paterson, New Jersey. He moved to Daytona Beach in 1969, to Texas in 1980, then returned back to Daytona Beach in 1994, where he resided until his passing. He and his loving wife, Pam, enjoyed 25 wonderful years together. Larry was a very giving, loving, and sentimental husband. For 20 years, Larry regarded his art as a hobby; then in 1995, he transformed his hobby into a profitable business, Devall Sculptures Inc. For 24 years, his 55,000 brass and copper sculptures have found their way into local homes, businesses and galleries as well as throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and as far away as Singapore. Larry was commissioned to create the Buccaneer ship that is displayed at the main entrance of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach and the weathervane atop the Hotel Ormond cupola at Fortunato Park in Ormond Beach. He was also commissioned to create custom pieces for the Children's Foundation and Easter Seals through the years, as well as for many other local organizations. Many of his family and friends were fortunate to receive his beautiful works as gifts. He was a tall gentleman with a smooth stroll and a humble, nonchalant approach to his creations. Larry loved his work and his family and was a funny guy who kept us laughing. He enjoyed watching sunrises, long walks on the beach, eating ice cream cones in the car and people watching.
Larry was predeceased by his father Edwin Casadevall; son John Casadevall; and his sister Laura Lee Robinson. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Pamela (Pammy) Casadevall; his mother Evelyn Eyer; son Ed Casadevall (Rosie); daughters Lisa Casadevall (Brandon), Mary Jo Casadevall; step-son Shawn Davis (Elizabeth); grandson Avery Rosado, and step-grandson Devin Davis; grandaughters Kyleigh Casadevall, Mya Casadevall, Zoey Casadevall, Kayla Rugg and Stephanie Rugg; brother-in-law Edward Austin (Debbie); and his many friends in Florida and New Jersey. A Celebration of life will be on December 28, 2019, Saturday from 1-3pm at the Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave. Daytona Beach, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019