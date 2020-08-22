Lawrence Joseph Pivec Jr.
Jan. 8, 1946 - August 19, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Lawrence Joseph Pivec Junior announces his passing. Lawrence was called away to our Lord with his family by his side on August 19, 2020 at the age of 74. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Barbara Pivec; three children, Angela and her husband Peter Dziegielewski, Gainesville, Rachel and her husband Roger Woelfel, Illinois, and Lawrence Joseph Pivec III (Trey), Navy and five grandchildren, Jonah Dziegielewski, Emily Woelfel, Teagan Dziegielewski, Kaylee Woelfel, and Addison Woelfel. In addition, he leaves behind one sister, Joyce and her husband Brett Unke, Key West and two brothers, Paul and his wife Jan Pivec, Port Orange, and George and his wife Diane Pivec, DeBary. He was preceded in death by his brother Raymond Pivec. Larry was born on January 8, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland to Eleanor and Lawrence Pivec. He lived a blessed life, growing up in Sanford, Florida. Lawrence had a deep passion for the Lord, surfing, and softball. Early in his adulthood, Larry traveled the world, teaching in Australia and then working at the Satellite Tracking Station in Kauai, Hawaii. From there, Lawrence worked in the Merchant Marines for over 20 years. In addition, Mr. Pivec served as a professor at Daytona State College for 28 years before he retired to a quiet life at the beach that he loved so dearly. After retirement, Lawrence focused on his many church ministries and his devout faith. Each day, he strived to be a true embodiment of Christ's love. A viewing will be held for Lawrence on Monday, August 24th at Cardwell-Baggett & Summers Funeral Home at 301 Big tree Road, South Daytona with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated on Tuesday, August 25th at The Church of the Epiphany, 201 Lafayette Street, Port Orange, FL at 11:00 am. The family respectfully request that masks be worn at the viewing and funeral. Flowers can be ordered through Port Orange Florist (386) 761-8200. In tribute, a paddle out will be held a 3:00 pm at the beach in front of 3255 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell-Baggett & Summers Funeral Home Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cardwellfuneral.com
