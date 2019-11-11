|
Lawrence W. Borns
Jan. 29, 1927 - Nov. 9, 2019
Lawrence W. Borns, devoted husband, father and attorney, passed away peacefully at his Daytona Beach home surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9:11 a.m. after a long and exemplary life. He was 92. Born January 29, 1927 in Chicago, Lawrence drew his love of music and the law from his mother Birdie, a concert pianist, and father Joseph, a tobacconist with law and engineering degrees. A graduate of Stetson University College of Law, he passed the Florida Bar exam and opened a one-man practice that would endure for over 60 years until his retirement at age 88. Asked to name his least favorite part of the law, Lawrence said, "Listening to people's problems day in and day out." And his most favorite part: "Listening to people's problems day in and day out. I am really just a counselor." He counseled people from every walk of life. At his office on Halifax Avenue, he kept late night hours for clients who couldn't leave work during the day, and offered his services free of charge to those who couldn't otherwise afford them. Onlookers in the courtroom remember him as a dramatic presence, arguing with wit and charm. Lawrence at home was a doting husband and a self-sacrificing parent. While an undergraduate at University of Illinois, he met and married his first love Ruby Lee, a Northwestern co-ed who became an award-winning News Journal food editor. The couple raised four children until her untimely death in 1970.
Blessed by love a second time, he remarried Sybil Hudgins Stamper and supported her four children as his own. All eight learned from him the importance of suiting up and working hard every day, of being generous and tolerant of the differences of others, and never complaining.
Lawrence was a Renaissance man who read voraciously, from the detective novels of James Elroy to the treatises ofde Tocqueville. A natural sciences major in college, he raised citrus trees and grew organic vegetables, enriching the soil with chicken manure a client traded him in exchange for his law services. With his beloved Sybil he collected art, skied and traveled the world. An old school athlete, he played handball tournaments without a glove. Lawrence also gave back to his community, especially to the arts. He was among those Daytonans who enticed the London Symphony Orchestra to visit the city in 1966 and take up summer residence there. He served the board of the Daytona Beach Symphony Society and supported the Daytona Beach Museum of Arts and Sciences. He was a president of the Daytona Beach Little Theater and acted in many of its plays, from Rashomon to Citizen Kane. He served on Daytona's code enforcement board and as president of the Brotherhood of Temple Beth-El. Lawrence is predeceased by his parents Birdie and Joseph Borns, his brothers Richard and Jordan Borns, and first wife Ruby Lee. He will be forever remembered by his wife of 45 years, Sybil; his four children Steven L. Borns (Stephanie), Patricia Lee Borns (Martin Bottell), Leslie Jo Borns and Laurie Lee Sullivan (Larry); his four step-children Stephen Scott Stamper (Jaclyn), Stacia Anne Miller (Matt), Skip Stamper, and Samuel Todd Stamper; six grandchildren, four nieces and two nephews. A memorial service for Lawrence will be held at the family home on Sunday, November 17th at 3 p.m. at 1139 N. Halifax Ave. in Daytona Beach. Remembrances can be shared on the website of Haigh-Black Funeral Home. Donations to the Museum of Arts and Sciences or the Temple Beth-El building fund would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019