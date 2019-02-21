|
Layla Rose Turner
06/17/2014 - 02/17/2019
Layla Rose Turner, 4, of Palm Coast, passed away unexpectedly on February17, 2019. She was born on June 17, 2014 in Daytona Beach, Florida. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday February 25, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. A Visitation will be held from 1:00pm til the Service begins at 2:00pm. Layla is survived by her parents, Autumn and Jason Turner; her brother, Jarrett Turner; her Grandparents, Mike and Keva Turner and Debbie Turner and Dave; Numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Layla is also survived by an entire village that loved her and will miss her forever!!! Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019