Leander "Fats" Courington

11/19/1944 - 8/5/2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Leander "Fats" Courington 75, announce his passing on 8/5/2020. Fats was born 11/19/1944 in Parrish, AL., to Howard and Ruth Courington. He graduated from Mullins High School WV, where he excelled in football. He had many close friends, some he still had a connection with and enjoyed talking to. He married the love of his life, Norma Jean 11/17/1965. He worked as a barber and owned his own Barber Shop in Mullins WV. He sold the barber shop and they moved to South Daytona FL around 1969, where he was a very talented block mason and took great pride in his work. Due to work injury in 1974, he returned to work as a barber which he did his entire life. Many folks would only let Fats cut their hair, no one else. Early on he enjoyed coaching little league baseball. He continued to enjoy watching his grandchildren play and coaching from the stands. Fats was someone full of stories, whether it was his childhood in WV, his time coaching, his pool shooting expertise, sports event he had an opinion on or even just life in general. He could and would talk to anyone and if you were lucky enough, you received one of his legendary knives. Fats taught many life lessons to his children and grandchildren and the most important thing he felt he and Norma accomplished was raising a family who were hard working and successful in life. This made him beam, as family was the most important thing to Fats. He was above all passionate and proud of his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. He belonged to Daytona Beach Boppers and Moose Club, where he enjoyed one of his life's passions, dancing. Fats is preceded in death by his Wife, Norma Jean. Parents Howard and Ruth.

He is survived his sons, Ron (Sherry) Inge, Fort Myers, Richard (Sheree) Inge, South Daytona and Keith (Lynn) Courington Port Orange, Grandchildren , Meghan Inge, Matthew (Aubri) Inge, Kyle (Tiffany) Inge, Courtney (Joe) Parlett, Clay Courington, Trey Vickery, Kailee Courington, Jaxon Inge. Great Grandchildren, Ava, Penelope, Harper, Oliver, Harlowe, Henry. Siblings, Harriett (Dale) Tilley Faulds, Palm Coast. Milford Courington, Ormond Beach, Arlon (Sandy) Courington, Roanoke, VA. Curtis (Sandy) Courington, Houston TX., and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and many good friends. Fats had an influence that is undeniable on his family and friends and left us all with wonderful memories. He will forever be remembered for his love of the Alabama Football Team… "ROLL TIDE" Fats will be laid to rest next to his loving wife Norma Jean at Daytona Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



