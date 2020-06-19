Lee Andrew "Fisherman" Young, Sr.January 7, 1951 - May 11, 2020Promises of God's Comfort and Hope Jesus Said; "I am the resurrection and the life.Those who believe in Me,Even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and Believes in Me will never die" John 11:25, 26A Loving companion of 33 years, Carolyn; son, Lee A. Young, Jr. (Maricial); Daughter, Temperance and a host of loving other children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Deceased; father, Mr. Amos Young; mother, Mrs. Beatrice Young; oldest brother, Mr. John Walter Young, "Picture Man"; oldest sister, Mrs. Emma Lee Beasley. Living siblings, Minister Janette Townsend, Ms.Barbara Lee Young, "Bobbie Lee", Mrs. Bettye Y. Mathis, Mrs. Joan Y. Counts, Mr. James R. Young, Sr. and Mrs. Ruby Dale Young.