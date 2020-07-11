Lee J. ChemkeApril 22, 1940 - July 7, 2020Lee J. Chemke, 80, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7th 2020 at AdventHealth Hospital, Daytona Beach. He was born April 22, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Leo and Electa Chemke. He retired from Xerox Corp. after 30 years as an engineer. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Carol A. Chemeke of Ormond Beach; children, Allen Chemke and Carolyn Hart, and by his grandsons, Eric and Anthony Hart. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 14th at 3:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made in Lee's memory to Halifax Health Hospice.