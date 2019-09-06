Home

Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
8:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church
4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Port Orange, FL
Lee Rapuano


1934 - 2019
Lee Rapuano Obituary
Lee Rapuano
Dec. 3, 1934 - Sept. 3, 2019
After retiring from a long career well into her 70's, Lee volunteered for Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church and the Port Orange Police Records Department. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Rapuano, sister-in-law, Nina Rapuano, nephews and nieces; Mark and Tonya Hill, Michael And Laura Rapuano (Abby), Sandra Schaffer (Micaela), Lori Rapuano., Ashlee and Rob Pettinelli (Reagan, Lucas and Robbie), Daniel Hill and Chrysta Binkley and Tony Smith (Fionnah and Isabella). In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lee's memory to the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange FL 32129 or call 386-425-4701. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, 8:30 am at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
