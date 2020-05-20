Lee S. Diefendorf
1933 - 2020
Lee S. Diefendorf
10/31/1933 - 04/30/2020
Lee S. Diefendorf, 86, passed away on April 30, 2020, at home in Ormond Beach, FL surrounded by his loving family. Lee was born in Pittsfield, MA on October 31, 1933, he attended public schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1951. Lee entered the Navy upon graduation serving during the Korean War. He was employed by General Electric in Pittsfield and transferred to the Daytona Beach Florida office in 1979. Lee was an avid fisherman and loved to fish the lakes in the Berkshires, as well as the surf in Daytona Beach. Lee is survived by the mother of his children, Monica (Pytko) Diefendorf, three daughters, Mary Morris, Linda Lee Letourneau, and Anne Wimmer, six sons, Mark Diefendorf, Jeffrey Diefendorf, Paul Diefendorf, Shawn Diefendorf, Christopher Diefendorf, and Andre Diefendorf, 20 grand-children, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Lee is preceded in death by his wife Nancy (Bohan) Diefendorf and his sister Rae (Diefendorf) Pass. Funeral services for Lee S. Diefendorf will be scheduled in the future by the family.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
May 18, 2020
My condolences to all Lee's family from his goddaughter, Susan
Susan Lambert
May 18, 2020
Mark, Pat and family, Joel and I are so sorry for the loss of your dad. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Margaret Lenski
Margaret
May 17, 2020
My condolences.
Matthew Pictrowski
May 17, 2020
Chris so sorry to hear about your father. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Mary Rivard Degnan
mary degnan
May 17, 2020
Sarah Elko
Grandchild
May 17, 2020
Linda Letourneau
Daughter
May 17, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. Lee was a good man and a good neighbor. Rest in peace Lee.
Joe Gomes
