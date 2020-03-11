Home

Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
Lee (Harvey) Way Jr.


1973 - 2020
Lee (Harvey) Way Jr. Obituary
Lee (Harvey Jr.) Way
Jan. 27, 1973 - March 8, 2020
Lee was born Jan, 27, 1973 in Daytona Beach, FL. He Passed on March 8, 2020. Lee will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 9 years Heather, daughters Jordyn and Kendahl, and son Zack. His mother Carol Way, sister Milissa Johnson, Nephews Dustin Johnson, Brent Johnson (Kayla) and Great-nephew Harvey Johnson. He was preceded in death by his father Harvey and sister Shelly Way, and all of his grandparents. Lee was the owner of Four Way Trucking & Sod since May 1995. His memorial will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 visitation starting at 1 pm at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home located at 511 Old Kings Rd. South Flagler Beach, FL 32136. The memorial service will start at 2 pm with a social gathering to follow. Please DO NOT bring any dishes as dessert will be provided!
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 20, 2020
