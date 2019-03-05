|
|
Leila Olivia Purcell
02/08/1937 - 02/25/2019
Leila Olivia Purcell, 82, of Daytona Beach, FL, went to be with the Lord on Monday February 25, 2019. She was born on February 8, 1937 in Daytona Beach, the daughter of the late Frank and Maggie (Adams) Purcell. Mrs. Purcell was an Alumnus of Florida AM University and Bethune-Cookman University and was a member of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. She taught elementary school in Flagler and Volusia Counties. She began her career at Carver Elementary and went on to Ormond Elementary and Lennox Elementary, then to South Ridgewood Elementary and Bonner Elementary and finished her tenor at Sugar Hill Elementary. She was also a member of the National Teachers Association (NEA). Mrs. Purcell was a dedicated member of the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Daytona Beach. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Purcell is predeceased by her daughter Angela Purcell and is survived by her daughter Delphine Purcell Williamson (Cleveland), her grand daughters Olivia Shaute Hickson, Ayrrion Thompson (Frankie); her grandson's Shannon Leland Purcell, Corey Williamson and Regis Adams; her great-grandchildren, Alana Thompson, Serenity Adams, Nabreia Adams; her sisters Willie Mae Twiggs, Ollie Mae Twiggs, Hilda Purcell and Martha Mays and her brother, John Purcell. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carroll Purcell and Frank Purcell and her sister, Ruby Elmore. Mrs. Purcell is also survived by her dear friend Mattie Sheffield. The family will receive friends from 5:00 -8:00 pm, Friday March 8, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach. Funeral Services will be conducted 11:00 am at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 703 George W. Engram Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL. Burial will be at Daytona Memorial Park.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019