Leland Bernard Long
November 22, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Leland Bernard Long, 65, Daytona Beach, who passed Friday, November 22, 2019, at his home, will be 11AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 449 S. Dr. MLK Blvd., Rev. Wendell C. Webster, pastor, officiating and Bishop Dr. George E. Butts, Sr., pastor of New Heart Christian Center will deliver the main eulogy. Calling hours will be from 5-8PM today (Fri. 12-13) at the R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. and from 10AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Leland Bernard enjoyed a thirty-year career in retail and the food & beverage industries working longest for national department chain J.C.Penney in Volusia Mall, most notably for IHOP, and most recently for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at its flagship location. He was a graduate of Mainland High School, class of 1972 and had a reputation for being somewhat shy yet with a great personality and big heart to match. Classmates and friends nicknamed him "Daddy Long" and family affectionately called him "Nardy-Bean". He was kind, giving, and always looking out for others. Bernard was an active member of Mount Zion A.M.E Church and served on the Sons of Allen ministry. He leaves behind to cherish his memories four siblings, William Long, Elder Turline Long, Jr., Kenneth Long and Carolyn Long-Williams of NJ: six nieces, Lamonda Williams of NJ, Kristie Long-Cunningham, Karmen Long, Khadeja Long and Katina Long of GA.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019