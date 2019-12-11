Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leland Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leland Bernard Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leland Bernard Long Obituary
Leland Bernard Long
November 22, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Leland Bernard Long, 65, Daytona Beach, who passed Friday, November 22, 2019, at his home, will be 11AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 449 S. Dr. MLK Blvd., Rev. Wendell C. Webster, pastor, officiating and Bishop Dr. George E. Butts, Sr., pastor of New Heart Christian Center will deliver the main eulogy. Calling hours will be from 5-8PM today (Fri. 12-13) at the R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. and from 10AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Leland Bernard enjoyed a thirty-year career in retail and the food & beverage industries working longest for national department chain J.C.Penney in Volusia Mall, most notably for IHOP, and most recently for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at its flagship location. He was a graduate of Mainland High School, class of 1972 and had a reputation for being somewhat shy yet with a great personality and big heart to match. Classmates and friends nicknamed him "Daddy Long" and family affectionately called him "Nardy-Bean". He was kind, giving, and always looking out for others. Bernard was an active member of Mount Zion A.M.E Church and served on the Sons of Allen ministry. He leaves behind to cherish his memories four siblings, William Long, Elder Turline Long, Jr., Kenneth Long and Carolyn Long-Williams of NJ: six nieces, Lamonda Williams of NJ, Kristie Long-Cunningham, Karmen Long, Khadeja Long and Katina Long of GA.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -