Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Resources
More Obituaries for Lemuel Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lemuel C. Herring Sr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lemuel C. Herring Sr. Obituary
Lemuel C. Herring, Sr.
07/03/1928 - 04/27/2019
Lemuel C. Herring, Sr. 90 of DeLeon Springs passed away April 27, 2019 at the Alliance Center in DeLand. He was born in Live Oak, Florida on July 3, 1928 and moved to West Volusia in 1954. Lemuel was a retired manager at Suburban Propane and was also a fern grower. He was a charter member of the Central Florida Fox Hunters Association and was a member of Haw Creek and Tomoka Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was predeceased by his son L. Charles Herring, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Geneva; daughter Charlene McKenzie (John) of DeLeon Springs; half-sister Martha Jay Auffenberg of Gainesville; grandchildren Monaca Campbell (Matt) Galen Herring and Jonathan McKenzie; great-grandchildren Taylor Barker (Casey) and Tanner Campbell and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2nd from 5-7pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 11am at DeLand Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now