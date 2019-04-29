|
|
Lemuel C. Herring, Sr.
07/03/1928 - 04/27/2019
Lemuel C. Herring, Sr. 90 of DeLeon Springs passed away April 27, 2019 at the Alliance Center in DeLand. He was born in Live Oak, Florida on July 3, 1928 and moved to West Volusia in 1954. Lemuel was a retired manager at Suburban Propane and was also a fern grower. He was a charter member of the Central Florida Fox Hunters Association and was a member of Haw Creek and Tomoka Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was predeceased by his son L. Charles Herring, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Geneva; daughter Charlene McKenzie (John) of DeLeon Springs; half-sister Martha Jay Auffenberg of Gainesville; grandchildren Monaca Campbell (Matt) Galen Herring and Jonathan McKenzie; great-grandchildren Taylor Barker (Casey) and Tanner Campbell and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2nd from 5-7pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 11am at DeLand Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019