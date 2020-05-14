Lena Mae LennardSept. 14, 1921 - May 12, 2020Lena Mae Lennard Born September 14, 1921. She worked for both the rich and the poor. She was a waitress in a diner and worked in an airplane factory in Hatbero, Pennsylvania until the war was over. 1949 she married the love of her life Arthur and moved to Baptistown, New Jersey. He worked for the New Jersey Highway Department until he retired in 1977. In 1977 they moved to DeLeon Springs, Florida. We enjoyed fishing. They joined the Moose Lodge 1003 and 1128. She moved to Hawthorne Hills in DeLand in 2002, after her husbands passing. Lena loved to dance, play bingo and card games with her many friends and family. She had one grandson Mark, his wife Debbie, and three great grandchildren-Austin, Morgan, and Madison. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and a lot of great friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1:00, Lohman Funeral Home Deland Chapel. Burial to follow at Deland Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Lohman Funeral Home Deland.