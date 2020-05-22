Lenora Roberts Alday
1931 - 2020
Lenora Roberts Alday
December 4, 1931 - May 12, 2020
Lenora Roberts Alday, 88, died May 12, 2020 at Halifax Hospice, Ormond Beach, FL. She was born in Colquitt, GA and was married in 1949 to Charles Edward (Ed) Alday. During their life together, they lived in Valdosta, GA, Birrmingham, AL, Laredo, MO and Albany, NY before settling permanently in Daytona Beach in 1962 to raise their family. She was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School teacher for many years and was the church secretary for 43 years, retiring in 2016. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Charles Edward Alday in 1999, and her son, Charles Edward Alday, Jr. (Chuck) in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Penny A. Redfearn (Jeff), her granddaughter, Carly Alday Sweeney (Matt), her great-grandson, Sterling Thomas Sweeney, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a service celebrating her life will he held at Westside Baptist Church at a later date.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
