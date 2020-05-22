Leo Edward LaRow
March 11, 1933 - April 26, 2020
Leo Edward LaRow passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 in Falls Church, Virginia. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Margaret "Peg".
Born and raised in Utica, NY, Leo earned his undergraduate degree at Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA and later his medical degree from Georgetown University in Washington, DC where he met Peg. Leo and Peg started their family in Buffalo, NY while doing his internships, then moved to Falls Church, VA for his residency, then served two years in the Air Force at Otis Air Force Base on Cape Cod, MA. Leo and Peg moved to Annandale, VA where he ran his internal medicine private practice in Fairfax for 23 years while he and Peg raised their family of six sons. Leo and Peg moved to Ormond Beach where he helped open a new VA clinic in Daytona Beach in 1987 and finally retired after 23 years with the VA. Leo was devoted to all his patients but he had a special place for the WWI and WWII veterans, which sparked one of his main retirement interests, studying the evolution of WWII. However, Leo's favorite activity was keeping track of his sons and their families' lives.
Leo was the devoted father of Mike (Cindy), Mark (Mary), Greg, Andy (Marion), Tim and Dan. He is survived by his loving sister, Sister de Chantal (Mary) LaRow, his sons and their families, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Leo was predeceased by his wife, Peg and his sister, Sister Magdalen (Zib) LaRow.
Due to the current health conditions, a private family service will be held. The family offers a special remembrance and much gratitude to Leo's friends in Ormond Beach, especially Heidi and Maureen for the friendship they provided over the years. In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.