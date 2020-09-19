1/1
Leo Hogan
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
LEO HOGAN
JUNE 10, 1922 - SEPTEMBER 12, 2020
Leo Hogan, 98 yrs old, passed on to the "Big Skipper Topside" in Denton TX. Leo was born in Dearborn MI. He was a decorated WWII U.S. Marine Combat Veteran; serving in the Pacific Theatre from 1942 - 1948 and active Reserves 1948 - 1953; including active duty for the Korean Conflict. Upon honorable discharge, Leo settled and worked in Michigan until retirement brought him to Orange City FL in 1978. Leo and his wife, Joyce, were members of Osteen Methodist Church and worked with the COPS program in Volusia County. Leo was an avid swimmer at Blue Springs almost daily. Grandkids, nieces & nephews loved visiting and swimming in the Springs with Leo. Leo and Joyce moved to Denton TX in 2014 to be closer to family.
Semper fi.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at:
www.DeBerryfuneraldirectors.com

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
