Leola, "Lola" Lajoie
March 25 1947 - November 7 2019
Leola M (Barrieault) Lajoie, 72 of Port Orange, FL passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, November 7, 2019. "Lola" was born March 25, 1947 in Gardner, MA to the late Ernest and Marie "Rose" (LeBlanc) Barrieault.
Along with her first husband, Douglas Hannula, she spent many years in South Ashburnham raising 5 children. At the time she worked at WT Grants and then Almy's Department stores. Later she was employed at Cushing Academy where she especially enjoyed working within the sports department and ice arena, interacting with all the students.
In 2007 she married Ronald Lajoie and the couple moved to Port Orange, FL. where she was employed by Volusia County Schools as a school bus monitor. Again she enjoyed being around all the school children. She liked being close to the beach, having loved the ocean her whole life.
She leaves her husband, Ronald Lajoie of Port Orange, FL, and his family: a sister Denise (Paul) Lorandeau of York, ME; a brother Raymond (Tina Agnelli) Barrieault of Gardner; children- Sue LeBlanc of Gardner, her son Tyler Leblanc and his children Abrielle and Jayden; Derek Hannula of Denver, CO; Lisa (James) Fulton of Merrimack, NH and their son James D Fulton; and Louann (Daniel) Audet of Milford, NH.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring to coincide with her birthday. For those wishing to make a donation in her memory the family asks that donations be made in her name to Kindred Hospice, Grace Foundation, 1717 N Clyde Morris Blvd. Suite 130, Daytona Beach, FL 3211.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019